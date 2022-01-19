Report: Israeli delegation visits Sudan

Israeli delegation was reportedly set to meet with Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in Khartoum

An Israeli delegation visited Sudan's capital Khartoum on Wednesday, the Kan public broadcaster reported.

The team took off in the morning from Ben Gurion Airport and made a "diplomatic stopover" in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt, before leaving for the African country.

The delegation was expected to return to Israel at night.

The Israeli delegation was set to meet with Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in Khartoum, according to Al Arabiya.

Burhan led a military coup in October and November of last year

Last November, an Israeli delegation visited Sudan to meet military leaders involved in the coup, while the Jewish state signed normalization agreements with Khartoum in January, which have yet to be ratified by the Sudanese legislature before coming into force.

Despite international condemnation of the coup, Israel has remained noticeably silent as the military, rather than civilian leaders in Sudan, have taken a more active role in advancing normalization with Jerusalem in the past year.

On Monday, two American envoys were on their way to Khartoum to ask the Sudanese security forces to "end the violence" against the demonstrators.

In all, 71 demonstrators have been killed since the October 25 military putsch.