Ghana: 13 dead from explosion, village flattened

The blast left a crater roughly 66 feet wide in place of the Apiate village in western Ghana

At least 13 people died among hundreds of others injured when a truck carrying explosives to a gold mine in western Ghana blew up on Thursday.

The blast left a crater roughly 66 feet wide in place of the Apiate village, where rescue workers continue to comb the site and excavators dig through debris.

"We've seen damage to lives and property here that is just indescribable," said Daniel Adu-Gyamfi, a volunteer for the response team.

"Yesterday... you could see human remains all over the place."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1484349672974012421 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

According to local police, some 180 people were injured by the explosion.

In a video apparently filmed by a bystander, people can be seen walking towards a fire on the side of a road when a powerful explosion ripped through the settlement.

It is still not clear what caused the accident, but police said a motorcycle crashed into the truck causing a fire.

A government statement suggested that a roadside power transformer could have played a role.

Ghana’s land and natural resources ministry suspended the nation’s chief inspector of mines, who is responsible for supervising explosives used in the sector.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1484476986387054598 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Toronto-based Kinross Gold Corporation, which runs the Chirano gold mine for which the explosives were for, said it planned to provide support to the response efforts and relief items to those affected.

Kwesi Ofori, director of public affairs for the Ghana Police Service, said Friday that the transport of the explosive followed proper procedure and that the truck had a police escort.

Authorities are treating the site as a crime scene, though, Ofori noted.