Burkina Faso coup: Soldiers announce military takeover on TV

The Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration say they 'decided to end President Kabore's post'

Soldiers in Burkina Faso announced over state television on Monday that they seized power in the West African nation and dissolved its government and parliament.

A statement on the matter - inked by Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba and read aloud in a televised address - announced that the coup occurred without violence and that individuals detained during the takeover are being held at a secure location.

The announcement was delivered in the name of the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration (MPSR).

“MPSR, which includes all sections of the army, has decided to end President Kabore's post today,” the statement explained.

They also said that they closed the country's borders and promised a "return to constitutional order" within a "reasonable time," according to AFP.

Confusion remains on the status and location of the nation’s President Roch Kabore, who has been absent from the public eye following the outbreak of gunfire.

An initial report citing four security and political sources said that the official resigned from office, according to Reuters.

Prior to the MPSR announcement, both the African Union and ECOWAS issued statements denouncing the military takeover in the state.

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres also spoke out against the incident, delivering a strong condemnation of the coup.