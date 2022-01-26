Burkina Faso: Crowd celebrates military coup

'ECOWAS doesn't care about us, and the international community only wants to condemn... this is what we want'

More than 1,000 people gathered in Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou on Tuesday in support of the recent military coup that ousted President Roch Kabore, dissolved the government, and suspended the constitution.

"ECOWAS doesn't care about us, and the international community only wants to condemn," said one member of the crowd, Armel Ouedraogo, in reference to West Africa's regional political bloc.

"This is what we want."

The fifth coup in West and Central Africa this decade comes amid an Islamist insurgency that has killed thousands and displaced millions, eroding faith in democratic leaders to combat the issue.

A Reuters reporter saw a group burning a French flag, a sign of growing frustration about the military role the former colonial power still plays in the region.

On Monday, soldiers announced that they overthrew Kabore, a move condemned internationally but welcomed by some locals tired of widespread insecurity, corruption, and poverty.

Soldiers of the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration (MPSR) presented Kabore with a resignation letter on Monday, which he signed.

"In the interests of the nation, following events that took place since yesterday, I have decided to resign from my role as president of Burkina Faso," said the letter.

Attacks on civilians and the armed forces prompted violent protests calling for Kabore's ousting.

The putschists said the leader failed to unite the country or ensure security.

Kabore’s whereabouts remain unknown, but the MPSR said he was detained at a secure location.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron said the situation appeared calm and that he was informed of Kabore’s “good health.”

ECOWAS said Tuesday that it will hold an emergency summit to discuss a response in the coming days.