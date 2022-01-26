Ethiopia's cabinet approves lifting of state of emergency

'Now we have reached a stage where threats can be neutralized through regular law enforcement mechanisms'

Ethiopia's cabinet approved lifting the six-month state of emergency on Wednesday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office said in a statement.

The country declared a state of emergency in November after forces from the northern region of Tigray said they gained territory and were considering marching on the capital.

Ethiopia's government said last month that the army was clearing the Tigrayan forces for northern regions, dismissing statements that their forces were retreating voluntarily.

"Now we have reached a stage where threats can be neutralized through regular law enforcement mechanisms," the statement from the prime minister's office said, according to Reuters.

The cabinet's decision was sent to parliament for its approval.

Ethiopia's military said over the weekend that it was planning to enter the Tigray regional capital of Mekelle and "eliminate" the rebellious forces, Reuters reported.

That statement came amid diplomatic efforts to end the conflict that broke out in November 2020 and has displaced millions and triggered widespread hunger.

Abiy vowed a swift victory but the rebels mounted a shock comeback, recapturing most of Tigray by June before advancing into the neighboring regions of Afar and Amhara, where Kobo and Woldiya are located.

Diplomatic efforts led by the African Union to try to reach a ceasefire have failed to achieve any visible breakthrough.