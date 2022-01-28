West African bloc suspends Burkina Faso after military coup

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo states the organization must convince people of the benefits of democracy

West Africa's main regional bloc suspended Burkina Faso from its governing bodies on Friday, a response to the military coup that took place earlier this week.

The bloc decided to send a delegation to the capital Ouagadougou, two diplomatic sources told Reuters.

Burkina Faso's army overthrew President Roch Kabore on Monday, a new test to the 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which struggles to respond to a series of coups in the region.

It's not immediately known what other sanctions ECOWAS leaders might impose during an emergency summit held by video conference.

In his opening remarks, Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo, the acting ECOWAS chairman, stated the organization must work to convince people of the benefits of democracy.

"The happenings in the region tell us that not everybody has accepted democracy as the preferred mode of governance," Akufo-Addo said, according to Reuters, adding the rest of the world was looking to ECOWAS "to be firm in this matter."

ECOWAS and allies condemn the coup, which they fear could further destabilize the country.

Sanctions on the juntas that seized power in Mali and Guinea in August 2020 and September 2021 did not deter the latest coup. The European Union said it would follow ECOWAS in imposing sanctions on Mali.

The coup leader, Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba, said on Thursday that Burkina Faso would return to constitutional order "when the conditions are right."