Guinea-Bissau: Failed coup could be linked to drug trade

Guinea-Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embalo on Tuesday survived an attempted coup that he said was possibly linked to drug trafficking, killing many security forces who repelled the attack.

Heavy gunfire rang out near a government compound where Embalo was chairing a cabinet meeting.

While the situation was unclear for several hours, the African Union and West African bloc ECOWAS condemned what they called “an attempted coup.”

The events in the former Portuguese colony of West Africa came just over a week after the president of Burkina Faso in the same region was deposed by the military.

In a video posted on Facebook, Embalo said attackers tried to enter the compound after the cabinet meeting but were fought off.

"It wasn't just a coup. It was an attempt to kill the president, the prime minister, and all the cabinet," he said.

The attack "was well prepared and organized and could also be related to people involved in drug trafficking,” he added.

Poverty-stricken Guinea-Bissau is considered by the United Nations as a major waypoint for Latin American cocaine headed for Europe.

Authorities of the United States and Europe have long suspected that some in the country’s military are involved in the drug trade.

Embalo further suggested in the video that the army was not involved in the attack, though.

"I can assure you that no camp joined this attempted coup. It was isolated. It is linked to people we have fought against.”

He indicated that arrests were being made.

Political instability continues to blight Guinea-Bissau, with nine previous coups or attempted coups since its independence in 1974.