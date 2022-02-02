At least 40 civilians killed in DR Congo machete attack

The Djugu region is home to a bloody, long-running feud between the Lendu and Hema communities

Machete-wielding militiamen killed at least 40 people at a site for displaced persons in strife-torn eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a monitoring group and local sources said Wednesday.

"At least 40 civilians were killed with edged weapons last night in Plaine Savo" of the Djugu territory, the United States-based Kivu Security Tracker (KST) tweeted.

Local officials and civil society sources put the toll at more than 50 killed, while the army's spokesman in Ituri province, Lieutenant Jules Ngongo, gave a provisional figure of 21.

The KST said the suspected attackers were from a notorious armed group called the Cooperative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO), blamed for a string of ethnic massacres in the area.

Djugu, bordering Lake Albert and Uganda to the east, is home to a bloody, long-running feud between the Lendu and Hema communities.

Fighting between the two groups flared between 1999 and 2003, claiming tens of thousands of lives before being quelled by a European Union peacekeeping force, Artemis.

Violence then resumed in 2017, blamed on the emergence of CODECO, which claims to defend the Lendu.

Since then, CODECO attacks have caused hundreds of deaths and prompted more than 1.5 million people to flee their homes, while half of the region's population faces food insecurity, says the Danish Refugee Council.

Attacks on camps for displaced people over an eight-day period in November-December left 123 dead, according to the KST.