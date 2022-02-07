Madagascar: 20 dead in cyclone, crops destroyed

Madagascar was already dealing with the aftermath of a cyclone that left 55 dead two weeks earlier

At least 20 people died in a cyclone that battered parts of Madagascar over the weekend, the head of the United Nations’ food aid agency in the country said Monday.

An additional 50,000 people were displaced and crops that were close to harvesting were destroyed.

Cyclone Batsirai slammed into the Indian Ocean island on Saturday, leaving towns and villages partially or totally destroyed as it left the following day.

"The impact was severe and harsh and we are still counting casualties," said Pasqualina Di Sirio, country director for the World Food Programme (WFP) in Madagascar.

With a population of nearly 30 million, Madagascar was already dealing with the aftermath of Cyclone Ana, which hit two weeks earlier resulted in 55 deaths and 130,000 people displaced.

Cyclone Batsirai struck a different part of the island, further south, where the population faces food scarcity due to a severe drought.

Di Sirio noted that the cyclone’s impact - particularly the destruction of rice crops - made a bad situation worse and would be felt for six months.

Fruit and vegetable patches were also destroyed.

"This means major losses in terms of food security for the population," she said.

Emergency rescuers struggled to reach the worst affected areas, like the coastal city of Mananjary, while rising river levels threaten to displace more people.

More than 200 schools were partially or fully destroyed, leaving more than 10,000 children unable to attend lessons, according to the state disaster relief agency.