Madagascar death toll from Cyclone Batsirai rises to 80

The death toll from Cyclone Batsirai in Madagascar rose to 80 from 29, the state disaster relief agency said on Wednesday.

Cyclone Batsirai hit the island late on Saturday, knocking down houses and electricity lines leaving 91,000 people with destroyed or damaged homes.

According to the disaster relief agency, 60 deaths occurred in the Ikongo district in the southeast region. However, the agency is still collecting details about what happened there.

A parliament member representing the district said the death toll was high and that most victims drowned or had been crushed when their houses collapsed.

AP Photo/Alexander Joe A family takes their belongings after their home was flooded after a week of heavy rain, in Antananarivo, Madagascar, January 24, 2022.

With a population of nearly 30 million, Madagascar was already dealing with the aftermath of Cyclone Ana, which hit two weeks earlier resulted in 55 deaths and 130,000 people displaced.

The island was already struggling with food shortages in the south due to a severe and prolonged drought.

Batsirai made the situation worse by destroying crops of rice, fruits and vegetables that were two weeks away from harvest, according to the World Food Programme.

The cyclone caused widespread flooding and made 12 roads and 14 bridges inaccessible, cutting off the worst affected areas and preventing efforts to bring relief to communities.

More than 200 schools were partially or fully destroyed, leaving more than 10,000 children unable to attend lessons, according to the state disaster relief agency.