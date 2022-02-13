Sudan general: Israeli intel helped arrest militants

'This exchange of information has led us to arrest many terrorist organizations'

Sudan's top general and de facto head of state Abdel Fattah al-Burhan spoke highly of recent ties with Israel in a Saturday interview.

He said that intelligence sharing between the two former adversaries has now helped arrest suspected militants in his country.

The two countries normalized relations late in 2020, part of a series of US-brokered diplomatic breakthroughs for Israel called the Abraham Accords.

The two countries have since crafted security and intelligence relationships that have seen Israeli officials taking a series of unannounced visits to Khartoum, including a January visit that included intelligence officers from Mossad, Israel's national intelligence agency.

Last week, a security delegation from Sudan visited Tel Aviv.

Israel has been silent on October's military coup in Sudan led by Burhan and the ensuing unrest there, indicating that the Jewish state intends to maintain ties with the northeastern African country.

"To this moment, no prominent political figure paid any visit to Israel. It is only done by security and intelligence officials... this exchange of information has allowed us to arrest many terrorist organizations that could have destabilized the security of Sudan and the region," Burhan said.

It was his first interview on state television since the coup.