Burkina Faso junta leader sworn in as state’s new president

Damiba promises to 'preserve, respect, uphold and defend the Constitution'

Burkina Faso strongman Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba was inaugurated as president on Wednesday, just over three weeks after he led a coup to topple elected head of state Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

In a televised ceremony, Damiba swore an oath before the country's top constitutional body to "preserve, respect, uphold and defend the Constitution," the nation's laws and a "fundamental act" of key decisions approved by the junta.

On January 24, Damiba, 41, led disgruntled officers to force out Kabore following public anger over his handling of a bloody jihadist insurgency.

Last week, the Constitutional Council formally determined that Damiba was president, head of state and supreme commander of the armed forces.

The move confirmed an announcement by the junta on January 31 that Damiba would be appointed to those roles for a transitional period, and be assisted by two vice presidents.

The junta suspended the constitution immediately on taking power on January 24, but later reversed this in the face of pressure from neighbors in West Africa demanding a return to civilian rule.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1493913533234438145 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The military authorities promised to re-establish "constitutional order" within a "reasonable time" but the issue of a date for elections remains unsettled.

On February 5, the junta announced that a 15-member commission will be tasked with "drawing up a draft charter and agenda, together with a proposal for the duration of the transition period."

Burkina Faso is one of the world's poorest countries and one of the most volatile in Africa.

The landlocked Sahel state experienced repeated coups since gaining independence from France in 1960, and is battling a brutal jihadist insurgency.