Somalia: Five killed in separate al-Shabaab attacks

The attacks were seemingly a show of force as Somalia prepares for a much-delayed presidential election

Jihadist militants attacked several police stations and security checkpoints in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, killing five people, including two children.

Announced by Somali officials and claimed by al-Shabaab, the attacks were seemingly a show of force as the nation prepares for a much-delayed presidential election.

Local media reported that there were two separate attacks, one on a police station in the Kahda district and another in the Daarausalaam district.

The al-Qaeda-linked militants carry out frequent attacks against the government, having last week attacked a minibus carrying election delegates.

Abdiasis Abu Musab, the group’s spokesman, said that fighters hit government targets in four districts in Mogadishu and in another area on the outskirts.

He added that militants overran government bases and seized military vehicles and weapons, although such claims have not been verified.

Somalia’s Internal Security Minister Abdullahi Nor tweeted: "The terrorists attacked the suburbs of Mogadishu and targeted our police stations and checkpoints... our security forces defeated the enemy."

A Reuters witness who visited the scene of an attack on the Kahda police statin said the building was destroyed, along with nearby houses.

Mogadishu police spokesman Abdifatah Aden confirmed the al-Shabaab attacks shortly after, adding that security forces were exchanging gunfire with the militants.

Al-Shabaab recently made incursions outside the capital, including capturing a town in December 2021 in the semi-autonomous state of Galmudug, a move that underscored how the group was exploiting divisions between the central government and other regions.

The latest attacks came as indirect parliamentary elections are being held, which began last year in November and were supposed to end by the end of December.