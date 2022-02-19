US halts nearly $160m aid to Burkina Faso after coup

The coup followed takeovers in Mali, Guinea, and Chad since 2020

The United States halted nearly $160 million in aid to Burkina Faso after determining that ousting of President Roch Kabore constituted a military coup, the US State Department said Friday.

After “careful review,” the State Department made the decision in line with a law under which US foreign aid must be stopped to a country whose elected head of government is deposed by a coup in which the military plays a decisive role.

"The State Department assesses that a military coup took place in Burkina Faso," a spokesperson for the department told Reuters.

"Therefore, approximately $158.6 million in foreign assistance that benefits the Government of Burkina Faso is restricted," it said.

In a notice to Congress, the State Department said it was exploring the possibility of overcoming the aid restrictions when in the US national interest, notably to provide lifesaving assistance in the health sector.

At the end of January, the State Department said it paused most assistance to Burkina Faso after the country’s military leader Paul-Henri Damiba led a junta to overthrow Kabore.

But Washington had yet to formally decide that the events in the West African country amounted to a coup.

Separately, the US government foreign assistance agency Millennium Challenge Corporation paused an agreement for $450m in funding to Burkina Faso.

Kabore's inability to curb an Islamist insurgency that has killed thousands and displaced more than one million people.

