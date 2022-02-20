Ethiopia: Nile mega-dam begins electricity production

Downstream neighbors Egypt and Sudan view project as a threat because of their dependence on Nile waters

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed inaugurated electricity production from the country's mega-dam on the Blue Nile on Sunday, a milestone in the controversial multi-billion dollar project.

Abiy, accompanied by high-ranking officials, toured the power generation station and pressed a series of buttons on an electronic screen, a move that officials said initiated production.

"This great dam was built by Ethiopians but not only for Ethiopians, rather for all our African brothers and sisters to benefit from," an official presiding at the launch ceremony said.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is set to be the largest hydroelectric scheme in Africa but has been at the center of a regional dispute ever since work first began in 2011.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1495357075655962627 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Ethiopia's downstream neighbors Egypt and Sudan view it as a threat because of their dependence on Nile waters, while Addis Ababa deems it essential for its electrification and development.

The $4.2-billion project is ultimately expected to produce more than 5,000 megawatts of electricity, more than doubling Ethiopia's electricity output.

State media reported that the dam started generating 375 megawatts of electricity from one of its turbines on Sunday.

The 475-foot high dam lies on Blue Nile River in the Benishangul-Gumuz region of western Ethiopia, not far from the border with Sudan.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1495331511914090507 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Egypt, which depends on the Nile for about 97 percent of its irrigation and drinking water, sees the dam as an existential threat.

Sudan hopes the project will regulate annual flooding, but fears its own dams could be harmed without agreement on the GERD's operation.

Both countries have been pushing Ethiopia for a binding deal over the filling and operation of the massive damn, but talks under the auspices of the African Union (AU) have failed to reach a breakthrough.