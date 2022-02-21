Nigeria’s looted Benin bronzes returned

Some 90 percent of Africa’s cultural heritage is believed to be in Europe, French art historians estimate

Two bronzes were returned on Saturday to a traditional palace in Nigeria, more than a century after they were looted by British troops, stoking optimism that thousands more artifacts could finally be sent back to their ancestral home.

The artifacts were stolen by explorers and colonizers from the Benin Kingdom, now southwestern Nigeria, and are among Africa’s most significant heritage objects.

They were created as early as the 16th century onwards, according to the British Museum.

At a ceremony to mark the return of a rooster sculpture and the head of a king, spokesman for the Oba Palace in Benin City, Charles Edosonmwan, said that some of the bronzes were kept as far away as New Zealand, the United States, and Japan.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1495422994822438915 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The two artifacts were handed to Nigeria’s High Commission in October of last year by the University of Aberdeen in Scotland and Cambridge University’s Jesus College in England, but were not yet returned to their ancestral home.

"They are not just art but they are things that underline the significance of our spirituality," Edosonmwan said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1495538478435774477 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The return marks another milestone in the years-long fight by African countries to recover pillaged works.

Some 90 percent of Africa’s cultural heritage is believed to be in Europe, French art historians estimated.

Around 70,000 African objects are held in France’s Musée du quai Branly-Jacques Chirac alone, and tens of thousands more in London’s British Museum.