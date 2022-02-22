Africa’s new hydro plant faces controversy over dam

'Our identity is very much attached to the Nile River, and we feel it is being stolen from us'

Ethiopia on Sunday inaugurated electricity production from the country's mega-dam on the Nile river, drawing stark condemnation from its northern neighbors Egypt and Sudan.

Dalia Ziada, executive director of a Middle East think tank, explained to i24NEWS the situation from the side of Egypt, which warned Ethiopia that it is in violation of an agreement on using water from the Nile.

“We would like the Ethiopian people to have access to electricity… Egypt does not mind the building of the dam itself,” said Ziada of the MEEM Center for Middle East and Eastern Mediterranean Studies.

“What we are calling for is to make sure we have a fair share of the Nile river.”

The Grand Ethiopia Renaissance Dam is designed to supply electricity to Ethiopia’s population of 115 million people, almost two-thirds of which don’t have access to service.

“Ethiopia’s only desire is to provide power to the 60 percent of Ethiopians in need of electricity,” said the country’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

However, both Sudan and Egypt have voiced fierce opposition to the dam due to its potential effect on the Nile - a vital lifeline to the region.

“There is a very strong nationalistic propaganda that claims Ethiopia owns the Nile river, and thus it can keep the water… and sell it to downstream countries,” Ziada told i24NEWS.

“Most Egyptians look to the Nile as a source of clean water.”

“Our identity is very much attached to the Nile river, and we feel it is being stolen from us,” she added.

When asked if there is the potential for war over the issue, Ziada noted that some Egyptian officials are “fed up with negotiations” and that the “military option is open.”

“Although this is an option we have, it does not feel realistic.”