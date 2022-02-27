Sudan's main protest groups lay out political vision

The charter says that leaders involved in the October 25 takeover would be brought to justice

Sudanese groups leading protests against the military coup in October published a political charter for the first time on Sunday, laying out demands they hope will unify civilian factions.

The charter lays out a two-year transition under a prime minister to serve as head of state and military commander-in-chief until a transitional legislature ratifies a constitution.

Leaders involved in the October 25 takeover would be brought to justice, the charter says, as it rejects any negotiation with the military, Reuters reported.

Civilian parties in Sudan have long struggled to assert themselves against a military that stages repeated coups.

The "Charter for the Establishment of the People's Authority" avoids some thorny social and economic issues and states that any group that was not part of the Bashir regime or the coup can sign up.

The charter, announced by the Khartoum "resistance committees," gets rid of a 2019 transitional document that established the military-civilian partnership, calling for a comprehensive review of the 2020 Juba Peace Agreement, which is an effort to end decades of internal conflict in Sudan.

It also envisages special human rights courts and the option of resorting to international organizations to achieve transitional justice.