African nations scramble to aid citizens in Ukraine after mistreatment claims

Nigeria, South Africa, and other African governments scrambled on Monday to help their citizens escape the Russian invasion in Ukraine after reports of racist and unfair treatment of Africans at border crossings.

Africans in Ukraine, many of them students, are among hundreds of thousands of people trying to flee into Poland and other neighboring countries.

African Union leaders voiced concern about the reports of mistreatment of Africans caught up in the Ukraine conflict and said such conduct would be "shockingly racist.”

The current chair of the African Union and Senegalese President Macky Sall, and African Union Commission head Moussa Faki Mahamat said Monday that they were "particularly disturbed by reports that African citizens on the Ukrainian side of the border are being refused the right to cross the border to safety.”

They called for all countries "to respect international law and show the same empathy and support to all people fleeing war notwithstanding their racial identity.”

Nigeria’s presidential advisor Garba Shehu referenced a video on social media where a Nigerian mother with a young baby was filmed being physically forced to give up her seat.

He said there are also reports of Polish officials refusing Nigerian citizens entry into Poland from Ukraine.

"All who flee a conflict situation have the same right to safe passage under UN Convention and the color of their passport or their skin should make no difference," said Shehu.

Poland's ambassador to Nigeria Joanna Tarnawska dismissed claims of unfair treatment.

"Everybody receives equal treatment. I can assure you that I have reports that already some Nigerian nationals have crossed the border into Poland," she told local media.

Even invalid documents were being accepted to cross the border and Covid restrictions were lifted, she added.