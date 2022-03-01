South Sudan: Hundreds killed in violence between June-Sept 2021

At least 440 civilians killed, 18 wounded, 74 abducted, and 80,000 displaced in violence

At least 440 people were killed in violence in South Sudan between June and September in 2021, a United Nations report said Tuesday.

Such killings - which mostly occurred in clashes between warring parties in the Tambura county - were accompanied by other atrocities as well, including 64 civilians subjected to “conflict-related sexual violence.”

The UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) blamed the violations and abuses on members of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army in Opposition (SPLM/A-IO) and the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces, as well as their respective affiliated militias.

Neither group commented on the UN report.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1498572724230311939 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"We call on all parties to the conflict to hold to account all individuals implicated in the horrific killings, rape, and abductions, among other grave human rights violations," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said.

“Women and children who were abducted must immediately be released and reunited with their families, and survivors provided with reparations.”

Some 80,000 people were displaced from their homes due to the violence in the Western Equatoria state, which is controlled by SPLM/A-IO under a 2018 peace deal that halted years of civil war.

The violence sparked in the region after troops from both sides - who were training for reintegration into the national army - got into disagreements and picked up arms.

In the UNMISS report, the UN called on the South Sudanese government to investigate those responsible for the atrocities and to prosecute them.