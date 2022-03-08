Ethiopia: Hundreds killed from airstrikes since November

Michelle Bachelet says her staff recorded 304 deaths and 373 people wounded in Ethiopian Air Force airstrikes

The UN human rights chief said Monday that the situation in northern Ethiopia is deteriorating and that since November, there have been widespread violations including rapes and lethal airstrikes.

Michelle Bachelet told the UN Human Rights Council that her staff recorded 304 deaths and 373 people wounded in air attacks “apparently carried out by the Ethiopian Air Force” in Tigray and Afar.

Ethiopia’s government regularly denies targeting civilians in its war with the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Mahlet Hailu Guadey, Ethiopia’s envoy to the Human Rights Council, dismissed Bachelet’s comments as not in line with the facts on the ground.

"Ethiopia abides by its national and international human rights obligations," Mahlet said.

Bachelet added that her office received reports of 306 rapes by Tigrayan forces in the Amhara region in November and December of last year.

Reuters has interviewed women in that region who described gang-rapes by Tigrayan forces.

TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said he couldn’t comment on the “blanket allegations.”

"Whatever the merits of such allegations though, we are open for independent investigation into these and other similar allegations," he added.

Aid workers say civilians have been killed in several airstrikes, including a bombing when Ethiopian Orthodox Christians were celebrating Christmas Eve in northwest Tigray in January.

Last month, five refugees were killed and thousands were forced to flee when fighting broke out in Afar.

In January this year, the UN condemned “multiple, deeply disturbing reports” of airstrikes in Tigray that killed 108 civilians.

The conflict started in November 2020 and has left thousands dead and hundreds of thousands pushed to famine, according to the United Nations.