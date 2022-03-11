South Sudan to face its worst hunger crisis yet

'A hidden hunger emergency is engulfing South Sudan with about 8.3 million people... (facing) extreme hunger'

More than 70 percent of South Sudan's population will face extreme hunger this year as conflict and climate-related disasters deepen food scarcity, the UN's World Food Program (WFP) warned Friday.

Since gaining independence from Sudan in 2011, the world's newest nation has been in the throes of economic and political crises and is struggling to recover from a five-year civil war that left nearly 400,000 people dead.

"While global attention remains fixated on Ukraine, a hidden hunger emergency is engulfing South Sudan with about 8.3 million people in South Sudan – including refugees – (facing) extreme hunger in the coming months," the WFP said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1502215691973406728 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

As climate disasters and violence force tens of thousands of people to flee their homes, many South Sudanese have already been pushed to the brink and "could starve without food assistance.”

"The extent and depth of this crisis is unsettling. We’re seeing people across the country have exhausted all their available options to make ends meet and now they are left with nothing," said Adeyinka Badejo, the WFP's deputy country director in South Sudan.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1502162402279936002 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The alarming news came weeks after the United Nations warned that the country risks a return to war, with hundreds of civilians killed during outbreaks of interethnic violence.

On Wednesday the UN’s emergency response agency OCHA said 36 people were killed and 50,000 displaced in a spasm of intercommunal violence in a disputed area on the Sudan-South Sudan border.

Four out of five of South Sudan's 11 million people live in "absolute poverty", according to the World Bank in 2018.

More than 60 percent of its population suffers from severe hunger from the combined effects of conflict, drought, and floods.