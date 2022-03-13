France to continue aerial support in Mali after troop pullout

Mali is fighting an al-Qaeda linked Islamist insurgency in Africa's northern Sahel region

France will continue to give aerial support to Mali’s military battling an Islamist insurgency even after its counter-terrorism mission withdraws, the force’s commander said Friday.

Mali’s former colonial power France announced last month that it would pull out 2,400 troops deployed almost a decade ago in Africa’s Sahel region, after relations with the country’s ruling military junta soured earlier this year.

Tensions rose over the junta’s decision to delay democratic elections in February, as well as its collaboration with Russian private contractors.

France estimated in January that between 300 and 400 mercenaries were operating in Mali, while Sweden touts that figure at around 800.

But Gen. Laurent Michon, commander of the French forces, said they would still provide aerial support in areas free of “Russian mercenaries,” including in bordering countries Burkina Faso and Niger.

Mali is struggling with an insurgency tied to al-Qaeda since militants seized its desert north in 2012, prompting France to send troops the following year.

The Islamist forces regrouped in recent years and seized swathes of countryside despite the foreign presence.

There are fears that France’s departure could undermine efforts to suppress violence that has killed thousands and displaced millions.

At least 10 people were killed and several wounded in Burkina Faso on Friday when militants attacked a gold mine in the northern province of Seno.

The French force, coined Operation Barkhane, will take four to six months to pull out of Mali.