UN accuses South Sudan government of war crimes

'These localized killings, massacres... are a reflection of the intense political contestation for power'

Members of South Sudan's government committed human rights violations "amounting to war crimes" in the country's southwest, the United Nations said Friday, urging investigations against dozens of individuals.

The world's newest nation suffers from chronic instability since independence in 2011, with the UN warning last month that it risked a return to war as interethnic violence and political infighting threaten an already fragile peace process.

At least 440 civilians were killed in brutal fighting between rival militias in the country's southwest between June and September last year, a joint report by the UN Mission in South Sudan and the UN Human Rights Office said earlier this month.

That report blamed forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and rival troops under Vice President Riek Machar, as well as "their respective affiliated militias,” for the violence.

On Friday, the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan released a new report, saying it had "reasonable grounds to believe that members of the Government of South Sudan have engaged in acts... amounting to war crimes" in the southwestern districts of Central Equatoria and Western Equatoria.

The commission has "drawn up a list of 142 individuals who warrant investigation for a range of crimes under national and international law," its chair Yasmin Sooka told the UN Human Rights Council.

In the report were references of grave rights abuses, ranging from mass rapes and sexual slavery of women to the deliberate killing of scores of children.

"These localized killings, massacres, torture, abductions, detentions, looting, burning of villages and forced displacement… are a reflection of the intense political contestation for power... at a national level."