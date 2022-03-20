More than 6,000 people flee Senegal due to violence

The rebels in the region have fought for independence since 1982.

During the last week, more than 6,000 people have fled local fighting in northern Senegal and taken shelter in the neighboring country of Gambia.

On March 13, the Senegalese army launched “Operation Casamance” against rebels in Casamance - a region separated from northern Senegal by the Gambia. Rebels from the Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance have fought for its independence in the area since 1982.

The reason for the military operation was to “dismantle the bases” of rebel military leader Salif Sadio, Africanews reported.

In total, 6,350 people escaped the violence.

“Because of the situation in the Casamance region of Senegal, the Foni Kansala area has become a safe haven for both refugees and IDPs," the Gambian National Crisis Agency said in a statement, according to Africanews.

"These people can no longer stay in their homes because of the proximity of the fighting and overall implications of the ongoing conflict."