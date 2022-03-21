C. African Republic launches peace talks without rebels, opposition

'We are all mobilized around ideas for peace... There is no taboo subject'

The Central African Republic on Monday kicked off national reconciliation talks in a bid to bring peace to the troubled country - but no rebel groups were invited and the opposition is boycotting the forum.

President Faustin Archange Touadera promised in late 2020, following his controversial re-election, to hold the so-called Republican Dialogue for reconciliation.

The political opposition demanded such talks, but it was a major surprise when last week Touadera announced they would start on Monday and last just a week, with a seemingly vague agenda lacking concrete aims.

Several hundred people attended the opening in the national assembly - representatives of the ruling party, civil society, and invited guests.

"We are all mobilized around ideas for peace... There is no taboo subject," said Touadera.

After his address, the audience quickly filed out of the assembly with committee meetings not set to start until Tuesday.

"I'm expecting frank debates over the country, the economy, bad governance, security," lawyer Bruno Gbiegba told AFP.

"Some service heads who are supposed to oversee security constantly carry out actions against the population, as do armed groups, and this cannot go on.”

On Sunday, virtually the whole opposition announced a boycott of the forum because the rebels were not invited.

Opposition parties also complained the agenda made no mention of the "question of the post-election crisis.”

This is a reference to the disputed vote, when less than a third of the electorate were able to cast their ballot as most of the country is in the hands of armed groups.