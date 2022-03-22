Rights group urges Uganda to shut secret 'torture' sites

Detainees are allegedly tortured - their fingernails pulled out, bodies burnt, or sexually assaulted

Uganda's government must stop using illegal detention centers as a weapon against dissidents and close the facilities, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said Tuesday in a report documenting the prevalence of torture at the clandestine sites.

Featured in the report were interviews with 51 people, including 34 former detainees and eyewitnesses to abductions, who described a litany of abuse at the hands of police, army officials, and Uganda's domestic intelligence agency - the Internal Security Organization (ISO) - between April 2019 and November 2021.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1506231999794757633 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The crackdown reached a fever pitch during the two months leading up to and following Uganda's January 2021 general elections, which saw government critics, opposition politicians, and protesters unlawfully detained and forcibly disappeared.

In many cases, the whereabouts of those detained remain unknown, HRW said, more than a year after the re-election of President Yoweri Museveni, who continues to rule Uganda with an iron fist.

"Human Rights Watch calls on the government of Uganda to immediately close all so-called safe houses and other unauthorized detention centers," the global rights body said.

"The authorities should immediately release all detainees held in such places of detention or bring them promptly before a court to be charged."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1506231930047639559 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Victims told HRW about being bundled into vans known as "drones,” which are associated with abductions of government opponents in Uganda, before being taken to secret detention sites supervised by the ISO.

The locations ranged from residential neighborhoods in the capital Kampala to an island in Lake Victoria, where detainees were allegedly tortured, with their captors pulling out their fingernails, burning their bodies with an iron, or sexually assaulting them.