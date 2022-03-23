Shootings at Somalia’s international airport

Security forces clashed with armed men attempting to storm the fortified area of capital city, Mogadishu

Gunfire erupted near Mogadishu's airport Wednesday as security forces clashed with armed men attempting to storm a heavily fortified area of the Somali capital, witnesses said, with Al-Shabaab insurgents claiming responsibility.

"There is gunfire inside the airport vicinity, and we are (hearing) this is an ongoing attack involving gunmen, we don't have details so far but the security forces are engaging them now," said Mohamed Ali, who works for airport security.

Witnesses reported hearing heavy gunfire while the nation's public broadcaster Somali National Television (SNTV) said on Twitter that "security forces are attending a terrorist incident at one of main gates of Mogadishus Halane compound."

The airport complex houses the UN, aid agencies and foreign missions and contractors, as well as the headquarters of the African Union military mission, AMISOM.

"The movement of transport along the road inside the airport is stopped," Ahmed Dahir, an employee at a hotel inside the complex, said.

Al-Shabaab, which has been waging a violent insurgency against the country's fragile government for over a decade, said it carried out the attack.

The Al-Qaeda-linked militants frequently target civilian, military and government sites in the capital and outside.

The jihadists have previously claimed responsibility for mortar attacks on the airport complex, including in March last year when six rounds landed within its perimeter.