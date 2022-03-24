Ethiopia declares 'indefinite humanitarian truce'

'The government hopes that this truce will substantially improve the humanitarian situation on the ground'

Ethiopia's government on Thursday declared "an indefinite humanitarian truce effective immediately," saying it hoped to help hasten the delivery of emergency aid into the Tigray region, where hundreds of thousands face starvation.

Since war broke out in northern Ethiopia in November 2020, thousands have died, and many more have been forced to flee their homes as the conflict expanded from Tigray to the neighboring regions of Amhara and Afar.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government "is committed to exert maximum effort to facilitate the free flow of emergency humanitarian aid into the Tigray region," it said in a statement.

"To optimize the success of the humanitarian truce, the government calls upon the insurgents in Tigray to desist from all acts of further aggression and withdraw from areas they have occupied in neighboring regions," it said.

"The government of Ethiopia hopes that this truce will substantially improve the humanitarian situation on the ground and pave the way for the resolution of the conflict in the northern Ethiopia without further bloodshed."

The conflict erupted when Abiy sent troops into Tigray to topple the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the region's former ruling party. The move came in response to rebel attacks on army camps.

Fighting dragged on for over a year, triggering a humanitarian crisis, as accounts of mass rapes and massacres emerged, with both sides accused of human rights violations.

More than 400,000 people have been displaced in Tigray, according to the UN.

The region has also been subject to what the UN says is a de facto blockade.

The United States accused Abiy's government of preventing aid from reaching those in need, while the authorities, in turn, blamed the rebels for the obstruction.

Nearly 40 percent of the people in Tigray, a region of six million people, face "an extreme lack of food," the UN said in January, with fuel shortages forcing aid workers to deliver medicines and other crucial supplies by foot.