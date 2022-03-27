One man killed after attack on Nigerian airport

The attack comes after a series of others led by local bandits

At least one person was killed after militants attacked an international airport in the northwestern city of Kaduna in Nigeria on Saturday.

Allegedly, they sought to kidnap either passengers or airport employees, Africanews reported.

"They opened fire on the NAMA (Nigerian Airspace Management Agency) security staff, killing him instantly and tried to invade the runway to prevent (an) aircraft from taking off," a ground crew told Reuters.

The attack comes after several others led by Nigerian gangs who are known for terrorizing the northwest and central parts of the country by plundering, kidnapping, and killing locals.

"Soldiers stationed in and around the airport returned fire and repelled the attackers," Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna State Security Commissioner, stated on Twitter according to Africanews.

"The bandits, unfortunately, shot and killed an airport employee who raised the alarm when he saw them," he wrote.

Saturdays attack in Nigeria was the second time within a week that an African airport was stormed by local militants.

On Wednesday, Al-Qaeda-linked insurgents from Al-Shabaab tried to storm Somalia’s international airport in Mogadishu.