‘Trash has value': Kenyan inventor turns plastic into bricks

In Nairobi, one of Africa’s fastest-growing capitals, a Kenyan inventor is converting tons of plastic trash into eco-friendly bricks that are stronger, cheaper, and lighter than concrete.

"Plastic still has value," said Nzambi Matee on mountains of discarded oil drums, laundry buckets, and other trash being shredded into colorful flakes at her factory in Kenya’s capital Nairobi.

"I believe that plastic is one of the misunderstood materials."

Matee’s sustainable paving blocks already line roads, driveways, and sidewalks in Nairobi, but could soon also serve as an alternative building material for low-cost housing.

Every day her enterprise, Gjenge Makers, churns out 1,500 bricks made from industrial and household plastic that otherwise would be dumped in the city's overflowing garbage heaps.

"In Nairobi, we generate about 500 metric tons of plastic waste every single day, and only a fraction of that is recycled," said Matee.

"And that made me think - what happens to this plastic?"

Most trash ends up in landfills, rivers, and oceans, and less than 10 percent is recycled.

Matee found an endless supply of raw material to work with in Nairobi, scouring the city's tips and industrial zones for unwanted plastic.

After shredding the plastic, it is mixed with sand and subjected to extreme heat, producing a sludge that is molded into different-sized blocks.

The end result is a paver that is anywhere between two and seven times stronger than concrete, half the weight, and as much as 15 percent cheaper, according to Matee.

In 2021, Gjenge Makers recycled 50 tons of plastic, and Matee hopes to double that amount this year.