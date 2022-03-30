Train attack kills seven people in Nigeria - second attack within a week

The gunmen abducted an unknown number of passengers, many are still missing

On Monday evening, at least seven people were killed and several wounded as gunmen opened fire on a train traveling from Nigeria's capital, Abuja, to Kaduna city hospital in the northwest of the country.

The attackers forced the train, carrying 970 passengers, to stop by bombing the tracks, and kidnapped an unknown number of passengers, Africanews reported.

Many are still missing, according to Al Jazeera.

The governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, condemned the attack on his Facebook page, appealing to his citizens to “uphold law and order, and promote peace and harmony.”

“KDSG (The Kaduna State Government) wishes to express its sympathy and solidarity with all the passengers, and extends its condolence to the families of the passengers that died in the attack,” he stated.

It is the second time this rail line was attacked in six months, however, the attack comes after a series of others in the African country.

On Saturday, at least one person was killed after militants attacked an international airport in the city of Kaduna.

Local gangs are known for terrorizing parts of the country - particularly the north and center - by plundering, kidnapping, and killing local people.