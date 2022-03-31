Kenya's top court blocks president's plan to overhaul constitution

The reforms would have been the most significant change to Kenya's political system since 2010

Kenya's top court on Thursday blocked President Uhuru Kenyatta's bid to make sweeping constitutional changes in what his opponents call an attempt to widen the presidency's powers.

Deputy and presidential candidate William Ruto charged the changes would have led to an all-powerful presidency. At the same time, Kenyatta argues the proposal would promote power-sharing among competing ethnic groups, making politics more inclusive and helping to end repeated cycles of election violence.

In a majority judgment, the Supreme Court upheld a finding by the lower courts that Kenyatta initiated the changes through a constitutional provision exclusively reserved for citizens, not executive leaders.

"He cannot run with the hare and hunt with the hounds," said William Ouko, one of the judges of the seven-member court, according to Reuters.

AFP Kenya's Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 31, 2022.

However, the court left the possibility for the reforms - popularly known as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) - to be instituted by parliament or through other means, so long as the president did not have a hand in the changes.

The reforms would have been the most significant change to Kenya's political system since the introduction of a new constitution in 2010.

The appeals court even said Kenyatta could be sued in a civil court for launching the process, but the Supreme Court ruled against this idea.

"Civil proceedings cannot be instituted in any court against the president or the person performing the functions of the office of the president during their tenure of office in respect of anything done or not done under the constitution," it declared.