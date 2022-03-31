Officials: Rival group clashes in Sudan's Darfur kill 45

Officials say women and children were among those killed in the fighting

Heavy clashes between rival groups in Sudan's Darfur left some 45 people killed, officials said on Thursday, as tribal leaders reported that fighting persisted in the latest ethnic violence.

Fresh fighting broke out on Tuesday between the ethnic Africa Fallata people and an Arab tribe in villages outside Nyala, the capital of South Darfur state, witnesses said.

"Fifteen people were killed in the fighting between the Fallata and Rizeigat tribes on Tuesday and 30 were killed on Wednesday," the security committee of South Darfur state, a local government body, said in a statement.

Women and children were among those killed in the fighting, it added.

Earlier, tribal leaders from Fallata and the Rizeigat told AFP separately that the fighting continued until Thursday.

A medical source also said that around 20 wounded, some critically, were taken to nearby hospitals.

One resident of South Darfur, Mohamed al-Fatteh, said fighting erupted after a member of the Arab tribe was killed.

Sudan's western restive Darfur region was ravaged by a bitter civil war that erupted in 2003.

The conflict pitted ethnic minority rebels who complained of discrimination against the Arab-dominated government of then-president Omar al-Bashir.

Khartoum responded by unleashing the Janjaweed, mainly recruited from Arab pastoralist tribes, who were blamed for atrocities including murder, rape, looting and burning villages.

The scorched-earth campaign left 300,000 people dead and displaced 2.5 million, according to the United Nations.