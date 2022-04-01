Somalia's next peacekeeping mission

Al-Shabaab is gaining ground and launching deadly attacks across Somalia

For the past 15 years, African soldiers have been rotating through Somalia as part of a 20,000-strong force mandated by the United Nations to protect the fragile central government from an Islamist insurgency.

But the mission is winding up, with a transitional force given less than two years to hand over security responsibilities to Somalia's national army and withdraw from the troubled country.

AMISOM

Created in 2007 by the UN Security Council (UN-SC), the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) was tasked with fighting Al-Shabaab militants bent on overthrowing the foreign-backed government in Mogadishu.

Drawn from across Africa, the mission drove Al-Shabaab out of Mogadishu in 2011, creating enough stability for government and federal agencies to take shape.

"AMISOM played a part in securing and providing a conducive environment for politics and for economic activity," said Samira Gaid, executive director of the Hiraal Institute.

But after the early gains, the mission has mainly been on the defensive.

"There was an opportunity in 2014, 2015, to sustain the offensive and have the upper hand against Al-Shabaab... That opportunity was not taken," Gaid said.

Al-Shabaab has recently gained ground in rural areas and regrouped to launch deadly attacks across the country.

ATMIS

The UN-SC voted Thursday to replace AMISOM with the African Union Transitional Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

ATMIS has a more offensive remit than its predecessor and calls for security to be assumed by Somalia's army and police force by the end of 2024.

After troops gradually withdraw in four phases coinciding with major ground operations against Al-Shabaab, ATMIS should train and equip Somali forces and invest in security infrastructure, said Gaid.

Analysts, though, say progress on security cannot be achieved while the country is stuck in political deadlock.