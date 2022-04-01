UN sounds alarm over violence in Sahel jihadist flashpoint

'The security situation... between Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso has deteriorated considerably'

Jihadist attacks at a notorious flashpoint in eastern-central Mali are claiming dozens of lives, the UN's peacekeeping force in Mali said.

"The security situation in the tri-border area between Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso… has deteriorated considerably in recent weeks," the MINUSMA force said Thursday.

"Attacks by armed terrorist groups have had a devastating impact on the already distressed civilian population, resulting in dozens of deaths and significant displacement of populations.”

MINUSMA said it "deployed a unit to the area for over a week and is in the process of deploying another today."

The tri-border region - known as the Sahel - is a lawless, arid area where the frontiers of Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali converge.

It has been gripped by violence since 2015, when jihadists in northern Mali regrouped after being scattered by French military intervention and extended their campaign into neighboring countries.

Groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (IS) are frequently accused of attacking civilians suspected of being informants or collaborators.

The IS media outlet an-Naba said jihadists from the newly proclaimed "Sahel province" have carried out a string of attacks on the Coordination of Movements of Azawad - an alliance of separatist Tuaregs and nationalist Arabs.

An-Naba also claimed that jihadists "killed and wounded dozens" of Malian troops in an attack on an army base.

According to United Nations figures published on March 24, nearly 600 civilians died in Mali last year, mainly in acts attributed to jihadists, but also to self-defense militias and the armed forces.