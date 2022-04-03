Congo: M23 rebel group declares unilateral ceasefire

M23 is seeking dialogue with DR Congo and will in the meantime withdraw its troops from combat zones

The M23 rebel group in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo declared a unilateral ceasefire on Friday after several days of clashes with the government’s army.

According to the group, M23 is seeking dialogue with DR Congo’s government and will in the meantime withdraw its troops from the combat zone to avoid new confrontations with the Congolese army.

Congo’s army spokesman and government spokesman could not be reached for comments.

Heavy fighting broke out on Monday after the M23 attacked two Congolese army positions near the borders with Uganda and Rwanda, advancing on nearby towns and causing thousands of people to flee into Uganda.

The M23 - March 23 Movement - was formed in April 2012 when nearly 300 soldiers turned against the DR Congo government, citing poor conditions in the army and the state’s failure to implement the 23 March 2009 peace deal.

That deal saw the National Congress for the Defense of the People become a political party, and its M23 soldiers integrated into the Congolese military.

Its revolt sparked an insurrection in 2012 and 2013, seizing larges swathes of territory before its fighters were driven out by Congolese and United Nations forces.

M23 has since returned from neighboring countries to stage attacks.

M23 spokesman Willy Ngoma previously said that his troops were acting defensively and accused the Congolese army of waging war against them.

There have been regional efforts in recent years to have the M23 demobilize, but its leaders still complain about the slow implementation of the 2009 peace accord.