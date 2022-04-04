Sudan: First ICC trial over Darfur war crimes

Abd-Al-Rahman faces 31 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including murder, rape, and torture

The first trial over atrocities in Sudan’s Darfur region opened Tuesday at the International Criminal Court (ICC), nearly 20 years after widespread violence left hundreds of thousands dead.

Suspected former militia leader Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman faces 31 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including persecution, murder, rape, and torture.

Abd-Al-Rahman, in his 70s, is also accused of being a senior commander of thousands of pro-government “Janjaweed” fighters during the height of the Darfur conflict between 2003 and 2004.

He denies such charges.

His lawyer argued in earlier hearings that he was a victim of mistaken identity and that he was not educated enough to understand that the orders he carried out could result in war crimes.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510249948700364810 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The trial comes amid a surge in what humanitarian groups say is inter-communal violence in Darfur since the end of the United Nations and African Union mission there.

Darfur’s conflict in question erupted when mostly non-Arab rebels took up arms against Sudan’s government, which responded with a counter-insurgency.

Khartoum mobilized mostly Arab militias, known as the Janjaweed, to crush the revolt, unleashing a wave of violence that some say amounted to genocide.

The UN estimates that 300,000 people were killed and more than two million driven from their homes.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1509542641431678984 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

According to the charges, militias under Abd-Al-Rahman led attacks on towns and villages.

He has been implicated in more than 130 murders and the forcing of tens of thousands of mainly Fur civilians from their homes.

Sudan’s former president Omar Hassan al-Bashir, who was deposed in 2019, is facing ICC charges of orchestrating genocide in Darfur and remains in prison in Khartoum.