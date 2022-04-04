South Sudan government and opposition re-commit to peace deal

Although a peace agreement was signed in 2018, opposing forces frequently clash

South Sudan President Salva Kiir and his vice president, Riek Machar, agreed to resume talks regarding integrating rival forces under a unified command in a ceremony on Sunday.

This comes after weeks of escalating conflict between the two sides.

Kiir and Machar's forces signed a peace agreement in 2018, ending five years of civil war. However, implementation has been slow as opposing forces frequently clash over disagreements about how to share power.

Machar's Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army in Opposition (SPLM/A-IO) suspended participation in the peace deal's oversight mechanisms on March 23, citing attacks by government forces.

ASHRAF SHAZLY (AFP) South Sudan's President Salva Kiir signs a final power-sharing deal between South Sudanese arch-foes, on August 5, 2018, in Khartoum, Sudan.

Kiir and Machar re-committed to the peace deal at a signing ceremony on Sunday evening, attended by a representative of Sudan's government.

"We must implement what we say. The people of South Sudan expect that from us," said Martin Gama Abucha, an SPLM/A-IO representative, after the signing, according to Reuters.

Tut Gatluak Manime, representing Kiir's Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) party, thanked Sudan "for standing with us to prevent another escalation into war and supporting the implementation of the peace deal."

Details have yet to be worked out, including the ratio of pro-Kiir to pro-Machar troops in the united army. A spokesperson for the SPLM/A-IO said the balance would be somewhere between 55:45 and 60:40, Reuters reported.