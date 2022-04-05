West Africa faces historic food crisis driven by conflict, price surge

Global food prices are surging, and trade has been disrupted due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

West Africa is facing its worst food crisis on record, aid agencies said Tuesday, as the region is affected by conflict, drought, and the impact of the war in Ukraine on food prices and availability.

Roughly 27 million people are suffering from hunger in West Africa, possibly rising to 38 million by June, a 40 percent increase from last year and a historic high, 11 international aid organizations said in a joint statement.

Parts of Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, and Nigeria face Islamist insurgencies, forcing millions off their land. Along with Chad, those are the countries most affected by hunger.

The region also faces worsening floods and droughts due to the effects of climate change, making it harder to farm. As a result, cereal production in 2021/22 was down 39 percent year-on-year in Niger and 15 percent in Mali, according to West Africa's Food Crisis Prevention Network.

Additionally, global food prices are surging, and trade was disrupted due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Border closures caused by Covid also had a negative impact, the Food Crisis Prevention Network said.

"What is new and worsening is mainly all the displaced people and abandoned land because of conflict, but also we are witnessing new drivers," said Assalama Dawalack Sidi, Oxfam's regional director for West and Central Africa, according to Reuters.

Six West African countries import 30-50 percent of their wheat from Russia and Ukraine, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).