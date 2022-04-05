HRW: Malian, foreign troops kill hundreds in town siege

'The incident is the worst single atrocity reported in Mali's decade-long armed conflict'

Malian troops and suspected Russian mercenaries allegedly executed some 300 civilians over five days, Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported Tuesday.

The killings took place between March 27 and 31 in Moura, a rural town of around 10,000 inhabitants in the Mopti region in Mali, a hotspot of jihadist activity that is spreading to neighboring countries of the Sahel.

"The incident is the worst single atrocity reported in Mali's decade-long armed conflict," HRW said.

In response to the report, condemnation of the alleged executions sparked condemnation from the United States, the European Union, France, and Germany.

Mali's transitional government is battling an insurgency with the help of private military contractors belonging to Russia's Wagner Group.

Nineteen witnesses told HRW that Malian and Russian-speaking soldiers arrived at the town in central Mali and exchanged gunfire with Islamist fighters.

The troops then mobilized throughout the town, executing several men before taking a group of unarmed others to the bank of a nearby river.

According to the report, the men were held for five days and arbitrarily selected for execution by gunfire, bodies piled into mass graves.

"They searched us and the house, then took us east of the village, near the river, where we found another 100 men," a Malian trader told HRW.

"Another group of Russians pointed at my brothers. They took them… and executed them, point-blank," he said.