American nun kidnapped in Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso is among other West African countries battling insurgents

On Monday night, gunmen kidnapped an 83-year old American nun in northern Burkina Faso.

Since 2014, the nun, named Suellen Tennyson, served in the parish of Yalgo, part of the northern diocese of Kaya, Reuters reported.

“Sister Suellen Tennyson was taken to an unknown destination by her kidnappers who, before leaving, vandalized rooms (and) sabotaged the community vehicle, which they tried to take,” Theophile Nar, the Bishop of Kaya, stated according to Reuters.

The US Embassy commented on the missing US citizen, stating that the embassy is “working diligently with local authorities to verify these reports and is monitoring the situation. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance."

Burkina Faso is challenged by armed groups terrorizing the country, some affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State. In November, two attacks were carried out in the country, killing 70 people.

However, Burkina Faso is not the only west African country dealing with local militias. Also in Mali and Nigeria, local gangs - often with ties to Islamic groups - are plundering, kidnapping, and killing civilians.

In March, gunmen tried - twice - to storm international airports in Nigeria. One man was killed in the second attempt, and one week later a train was forced to stop after its tracks were bombed. At least eight people were killed, several were wounded, and an unknown number of passengers were abducted, with 150 people still missing, according to Africanews.

In Mali, its transitional government is battling insurgents with links to al-Qaeda. However, as a way to deal with the jihadi fighters, private military contractors belonging to Russia's Wagner Group allegedly helped the government kill 300 civilians over five days, Human Rights Watch reported on Tuesday.