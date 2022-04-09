South Africa’s Ramaphosa, Biden discuss Ukraine-Russia war

'The current formation of the UN Security Council… disadvantages countries with developing economies'

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke with US President Joe Biden over the phone on Friday, a day after the African continental powerhouse abstained from voting on a resolution suspending Russia from a UN rights body over its aggression in Ukraine.

Ramaphosa, whose government is criticized for refusing to condemn Moscow's bloody invasion, a day earlier blasted the UN Security Council as "outdated" and in dire need of an overhaul.

Hours later, South Africa was among the 58 countries that abstained from voting on the UN General Assembly resolution that suspended Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

"The current formation of the UN Security Council… disadvantages countries with developing economies,” Ramaphosa said Thursday.

It was the third time South Africa abstained from voting on resolutions adopted over the war.

Ramaphosa tweeted Friday that he had "a productive" telephone call with Biden.

"We shared views on the conflict in Ukraine and agreed on the need for a ceasefire and dialogue between Ukraine and Russia," Ramaphosa wrote.

The White House said that Biden "emphasized the strength of the bilateral partnership, as well as global challenges brought on by Russia's further invasion of Ukraine.”

Biden further stressed "the need for a clear, unified international response to Russian aggression in Ukraine.”

Both leaders also discussed the impact of the Ukraine crisis on commodity prices, supply chains, and food security in Africa.

The high-profile rebuke of Russia at the UN marked only the second-ever suspension of a country from the global body's human rights council - Libya was the first, in 2011.