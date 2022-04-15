Costs of UN food agency surging in West Africa due to Ukraine war

43 million people in West Africa are expected to face acute food insecurity by June 2022

Operational costs of the United Nation’s World Food Program (WFP) will surge by $136 million in West Africa this year due to the global rise in food and fuel prices driven by the war in Ukraine.

The additional costs will hamper attempts to relieve a spiraling food crisis in the region fueled by conflict, drought, Covid-linked border closures, and record-high food prices.

According to the WFP, it is already struggling to expand its response to an “unprecedented food and nutrition crisis” in West Africa, and was forced to cut rations in seven countries due to a lack of funding.

"With the unfolding conflict in Ukraine, ports and suppliers are no longer accessible with shipments from the wider Black Sea delayed or simply canceled," WFP Regional Director Chris Nikoi said.

Six West African countries import 30-50 percent of their wheat from Russia and Ukraine, according to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The FAO's food price index surged by 12.6 percent last month, "making a giant leap to a new highest level since its inception in 1990.”

Several aid agencies have raised concerns about the Ukraine war diverting funds from other crises.

Acute hunger quadrupled in West Africa over the past three years, with 43 million people expected to face acute food insecurity by June.