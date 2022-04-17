UN: Nearly nine million people in need of aid in South Sudan

'Almost nine million people - 4.6 million of which are children - will need aid to survive'

The UN's envoy to South Sudan warned that almost nine million people will be in need of aid this year as the fragile country grapples with a surge in violence between armed factions and a food crisis.

Clashes flared anew in the world's youngest nation despite a pledge by President Salva Kiir and his rival, Vice President Riek Machar, to silence their guns and strive towards implementing key provisions of a 2018 peace pact.

Nicholas Haysom, the head of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), called on the leaders Thursday to step up efforts to quell the violence and urged the international community to channel in more assistance.

"This year two-thirds of the population or almost nine million people - 4.6 million of which are children - will need aid to survive," Haysom told reporters in the capital Juba.

"Food insecurity will be widespread. And that is worsening because of climate change, conflict and displacement."

Haysom said he was "discouraged by the resurgence of sub-national violence," highlighting the plight of thousands of people driven from their homes by fighting that erupted last week between pro-Kiir and pro-Machar forces in oil-rich Unity State.

The clashes in Leer County sent 14,000 people fleeing, according to the local authorities, while the UN also voiced alarm about reports of sexual violence, looting and destruction of property.

South Sudan has been wracked by instability since independence in 2011 and is still struggling to draw a line under the war that claimed the lives of almost 400,000 people.