West Africa: More than 100 insurgents killed in recent weeks

Boko Haram is in a 13-year conflict with Nigeria's army that is leaving thousands dead and misplacing millions

A joint West African military force said on Sunday that it killed more than 100 Islamist insurgents – including 10 commanders – in the past few weeks as it intensifies a ground and air offensive in the region.

Boko Haram fighters and its splinter group the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) are in a 13-year conflict with Nigeria’s army that has sucked in neighboring states.

Col. Mohammad Dole, the spokesman of the Multinational Joint Task Force which includes Nigeria, Niger, and Cameroon said troops ventured deep into enclaves controlled by insurgents and recovered several weapons, food, and illicit drugs.

"Within the period of this operation, well over a hundred terrorists have been neutralized… following intelligence-driven lethal airstrikes in the Lake Chad islands by the combined air task-forces," Dole said.

Dole did not specify the period covered by the operation nor the number of troops killed, but said 18 soldiers were injured by improvised explosive devices.

West Africa’s Islamist insurgency is concentrated in northeast Nigeria, Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso.

It has left thousands of people dead while driving millions from their homes into camps for internally displaced persons.

Last week, Nigeria received a boost after the United States approved a nearly $1 billion weapons sale.

Boko Haram is on the back foot since the death of its leader, Abubaker Shekau, last May during a battle with rival ISWAP.

According to Nigerian officials, thousands of Boko Haram fighters and their families surrendered since last year.