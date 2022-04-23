Malaria: Killer of African children set for vaccine zap

Ahead of World Malaria Day on Monday, excitement is high over new vaccines to combat the notorious disease

Hundreds of thousands of people, mostly children living in Africa, succumb every year to malaria, an age-old mosquito-borne scourge that worsened during the Covid pandemic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that 627,000 people died of malaria in 2020 among some 241 million cases worldwide.

Approximately two-thirds of the deaths were linked to disruption in providing malaria prevention, testing, and treatment during Covid.

Half the world at risk

Malaria is a threat to half the world's population.

Sub-Saharan Africa, Southeast Asia, the eastern Mediterranean, the Americas, and areas in the Pacific such as Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands are all considered at risk.

Big killer in Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa is where 95 percent of all malaria cases and 96 percent of all deaths occur.

Half the world's cases in 2020 were reported from four African countries:

- Nigeria (31.9 percent of known cases)

- DR Congo (13.2 percent)

- Tanzania (4.1 percent)

- Mozambique (3.8 percent)

Children under five are the most vulnerable to the disease – in 2020, some 80 percent of the total malaria deaths on the African continent were in this age category.

Vaccine buzz

In October 2021, the WHO recommended "broad use" of the world's first malaria vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa after reviewing a pilot program run in Ghana, Kenya, and Malawi.

The RTS,S vaccine, which is made by the British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline, was found to considerably reduce child mortality from the P. falciparum parasite, which is most common in Africa.

Other vaccines and initiatives are on the horizon, including one developed by Britain's Oxford University, whose Matrix-M vaccine candidate became the first to surpass a WHO threshold of 75-percent efficacy.