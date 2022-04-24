Explosion at illegal oil refining depot in Nigeria kills over 100

'The fire outbreak occurred at an illegal bunkering site, and it affected over 100 people'

Over 100 people were killed overnight in an explosion at an illegal oil refining depot on the border of Nigeria's Rivers and Imo states, a local government official and an environmental group said on Saturday.

Hundreds have been killed in the past due to stealing and illegal refining of petroleum products, known locally as bunkering.

"The fire outbreak occurred at an illegal bunkering site, and it affected over 100 people who were burnt beyond recognition," the state commissioner for petroleum resources, Goodluck Opiah, said, according to Reuters.

The site was in the Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo state in the Abaezi forest that straddles the border of the two states.

PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP Motorists queue to buy fuel at a filling station following a fuel shortage and causing traffic gridlock in Lagos, Nigeria, on March 3, 2022.

Illegal crude refining is an attractive business as unemployment and poverty sweeps throughout the oil-producing Niger Delta. Crude oil is tapped from a web of pipelines owned by major oil companies and refined into products in makeshift tanks.

The hazardous process has led to many fatal accidents and has polluted a region already blighted by oil spills in farmland, creeks and lagoons.

Several vehicles in a line to buy illegal fuel were burnt in the explosion, according to the Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre.

Pipeline fires are commonplace in Nigeria, in part because of poor pipeline maintenance but also because of thieves who vandalize pipelines to siphon off petrol and sell it on the black market.