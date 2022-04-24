6 soldiers killed, 20 wounded in Mali 'terror' attacks

The Al-Qaeda-linked alliance Katiba of Macina claimed the simultaneous attacks

Six soldiers were killed and 20 wounded in simultaneous attacks targeting three army bases in central Mali on Sunday, according to the Malian army.

Targets in Sevare, Niono, and Bapho were all hit by "armed terrorist groups (who) used suicide vehicles packed with explosives,” the army said in a statement.

A group linked to the firebrand preacher Amadou Koufa claimed the attacks, according to audio sent to AFP from a source close to the suspected attackers.

The group – Katiba of Macina – belongs to the Group to Support Islam and Muslims, an Al Qaeda-linked alliance and the biggest jihadist network in the Sahel region.

"We hit these camps at the same time within five minutes of each other. (Apart from the) deaths, we caused material damage to them," the audio recording said.

Mali’s army said six soldiers were killed and 15 wounded in Sevare, while 11 attackers including the suicide vehicle driver died.

"The situation is under control. The [Malian armed forces] are combing through the target sectors and security measures are being reinforced in all rights of way," the army said.

"We have asked MINUSMA (the UN Mission in Mali) to send a rapid intervention force near the Sevare camp to help secure it," a military source said.

A separate military source within MINUSMA confirmed the information.

MINUSMA "strongly condemned" the attacks and confirmed it deployed a rapid reaction force to Sevare.