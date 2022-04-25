Guinea, Burkina Faso juntas risk sanctions over transition delays

West Africa was rocked by two coups in Mali, one in Guinea, and one in Burkina Faso over the past two years

The ruling junta of West Africa’s Guinea on Monday signaled that it might break a deadline to set out plans to return to civilian rule, opening the door to more sanctions from the region’s political and economic bloc.

There was no immediate announcement from Burkina Faso’s military rulers who were facing the same deadline to present “acceptable” plans to hand back power to civilians after their January coup.

West Africa was rocked by two coups in Mali, one in Guinea, and one in Burkina Faso over the past two years.

Leaders of ECOWAS – the Economic Community of West African States – told Guinea and Burkina Faso’s juntas last month that they had until April 25 to explain how and when they would return power to civilians or face sanctions.

When asked about the deadline in an interview, Guinea’s government spokesperson said: “Guinea’s reality will prevail over all other imperatives.”

“We are going to evolve, taking into account the context… and specific situation of our country, towards exiting the transition,” Ousmane Gaoual Diallo told local radio station FIM FM.

Guinea’s National Transition Council does not have a date set for elections following the September ousting of President Alpha Conde.

Burkina Faso’s military government, in power since January, said it needs three years to restore constitutional rule, citing security concerns caused by Islamist insurgents in West Africa’s Sahel region.